New harvest of annual traffic records for Chinese ports
In the period October-December 2022, the new quarterly historical record was set
Pechino
February 1, 2023
Last year the Chinese ports have enlivened a traffic record of goods which amounted to 15.68 billion tons, with a slight increment of +0.9% on 2021 when it was The previous historical peak has been recorded. A new record is It was also marked by the only traffic enlivened in 2022 by the ports national seafarers which amounted to 10.12 billion tons, with an increase of +1.6% on the previous record year of 2021, while the traffic enlivened last year by the inland Chinese port was 5.55 billion tons, with a decrease of -0.3% on 2021 when the record was achieved historical.
In 2022, however, a new record was not scored with regard only to foreign traffic handled by ports Chinese, historical peak that was reached in 2021. The Last year, in fact, this figure was 4.61 billion tons, down by -1.9% on 2021, of which 4,13 billion tons handled from seaports, also lower (-1.5%) to the record of 2021, and 480,1 million tons from inland ports, volume that is lower (-5.7%) compared to the record one of 2021 but also the 2020 figure.
In 2022 domestic traffic in Chinese ports reached Record share of 11,08 billion tons (+2.1%), with new record and traffic enlivened only by seaports (6.00 billion tons, +3.8%) both from inland port alone (5.07 billion tons, +0.2%).
Last year the largest volume of traffic was enlivened by the port of Ningbo-Zhoushan with 1,26 billion tons (+3.0%) of which 560,0 million tons of traffic international (-0.3%), followed by Tangshan ports with 768.9 million tons (+6.4%), of which 272,8 million tons of international traffic (+6.7%), Shanghai with 668,3 million tons (- 4.3%) of which 398,3 million tons of goods international (- 4.0%), Qingdao with 657,4 million tons (+4.3%) of which 473,4 million tons of traffic with foreign countries (+3.2%), Guangzhou with 629,1 million tons (+0.9%) of which 142,5 million tons of international goods (- 9.7%), Rizhao with 570,6 million tons (+5.4%) of which 332,1 million tons of international traffic (- 3.9%) and Tianjin with 549.0 million tons of which 305.3 million tons of goods international (+3.8%).
As for container traffic alone, in 2022 Chinese ports they have enlivened a total record of 295,9 million teu (+4.7%), a new historical peak generated both by the new record of Containerized trade passed through seaports which is State pairs to 260,7 million teu (+4.6%) both from the new record of the volumes of goods in containers handled from inland ports that are attested to 35,1 million teu (+5.2%).
In 2022 there are six Chinese ports in the ranking World annual of the ten main container ports by volume of traffic, ranking that sees the presence of foreign ports of Singapore (second place), Busan (seventh), Hong Kong (ninth) and Rotterdam (provisionally tenth, since it is not yet I know the annual figure). The port ports included in the ranking are, in descending order by traffic volume, Shanghai with 47,3 million teu (+0.6%), Ningbo-Zhoushan with 33,3 million teu (+7.3%), Shenzhen with 30.0 million teu (+4.4%), Qingdao with 25.7 millions of teu (+8.3%), Guangzhou with 24,6 million teu (+1.7%) and Tianjin with 21,0 million teu (+3.7%).
In the fourth quarter of 2022 alone, moreover, Chinese ports have recorded their own new historical traffic record quarterly having handled 4.13 billion tons of goods, with a progression of +3.3% on the last quarter of 2021. New historical records were marked both by the volumes enlivened by the seaports and inland ports that were equal Respective to 2,60 billion tons (+3.6%) and 1.53 billion tons (+2.8%).
The new quarterly record is not such if you take in Examination only of international goods: in the period October-December of 2022 it has been enlivened 1,18 billion tons (+2.4%), Volume lower than the record of 1.21 billion tons recorded in the third quarter of 2020 and also at the figure of the second quarter of 2021. In the last quarter of last year seaports handled 1.06 billion tons of cargo international (+2.3%) and the internal ports have totaled 129.2 million tons (+3.8%).
