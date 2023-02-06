In 2022 the harbour terminals of DP World have enlivened a traffic record of 79 million container (+1.4%)

Last year, Dubai-based terminalista group DP World Handled a record container traffic of 79.0 million TEU, with a progression of +1.4% on 2021 when it had been marked the previous historical peak. The new record was established thanks to the records of traffic volumes handled both in the group's port terminals in Asia and the Pacific, which is state pairs to 35,6 million teu (+3.1%), both in the terminals of DP World in the Americas and Australia, which came in at 11.8 million teu (+4.9%). The activity in the terminals of the group in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, on the other hand, decreased by -1.6% having been enlivened altogether 31,6 million teu.
In the fourth quarter of 2022 alone, total traffic is State pairs to 19,5 million teu, with a bending of the -0,4% on the period October-December of the previous year. Terminals in Asia and Pacific have enlivened 8,9 million teu (+3.8%), those in Europe, Africa and Middle East 7,6 million teu (- 5.6%) and the terminal in the Americas and in Australia 2,9 million teu (+1.5%).