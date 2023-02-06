T&E, London loses almost two billion pounds a year not including 90% of shipping in the UK ETS

If the United Kingdom fully included maritime transport in the own "cap and trade" program, which is the equivalent of the EU ETS, the European Union's trading system of greenhouse gas emission allowances, in crates British would flow £1.76 billion a year. The estimate is by the non-governmental organization Transport & Environment (T&E) and was defined on the basis of a own analysis that emphasizes that, not including shipping in the British programme and not by extending to the sector the principle "who pollutes pays", London would lose a substantial source of Revenue that could alleviate liquidity shortages of Great Britain.
The analysis of T&E specifies that in 2021 shipping in the The United Kingdom emitted 22 million tonnes of CO2, equivalent to a third (11 million vehicles) of carbon dioxide emitted by all cars in the country, and highlights that, based on the current London government proposal to extend UK shipping Emissions Trading Scheme (UK ETS), only about 10% of these 22 million tonnes would be included in the UK ETS, generating revenues of only £170 million a year.
According to T&E, moreover, the United Kingdom would have serious problems when calculating emissions from maritime transport in the Country and, therefore, should begin to solve them by adopting, as the EU, a monitoring-based MRV measurement system, Communication and verification. In addition, according to the organization, the The United Kingdom should broaden the scope of its ETS including all ships over 400 gross tonnage tonnes and 50% of emissions generated in all international sea travel to and from the UK compared to the current proposal of the London government to limit the application of the UK ETS only to ships of higher gross tonnage to 5,000 tons making international journeys.
"Currently - it has noted Jon Hood, head of T&E For the sustainability of maritime transport - the government is losing almost two billion pounds a year by not taking in Consider the pollution caused by shipping. With debt Public and borrowing costs at an all-time high, this would allow significant resources to be raised with the additional benefit of helping the UK on its path to zero emissions'.