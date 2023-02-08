Wallenius Wilhelmsen closes 2022 with record results
Revenues grew by +30%
Oslo
February 8, 2023
Wallenius Wilhelmsen, one of the world leaders in logistics maritime and land in the automotive sector, closed 2022 with Record financial results. Revenues amounted to 5.04 billion of dollars, with an increment of +30% on the annual exercise previous, of which 4.04 billion generated by the activities of maritime transport of vehicles (+33%) and 911 million from logistics terrestrial (+16%). The EBITDA is piled to 1,55 billion (+86%) and the operating profit to 931 million dollars (+204%), with a contribution of 914 million from maritime transport activities (+237%) and with a negative contribution of -22 million from the segment of land logistics compared to a positive contribution for nine million in 2021. Net profit was 795 million dollars (+354%).
Last year the volumes of cargo transported by the fleet of the company amounted to almost 63 million cubic meters (+4%).
