In 2022 the goods in the port of Naples have grown of +6.3%, while to Salerno they are dropped of -15.8%
Resumption of cruise passengers and scheduled passengers
Napoli
February 8, 2023
If in 2022 the volume of goods traffic enlivened by the port of Naples has recorded an increase both compared to the year previous than the pre-pandemic period, the one enlivened by the port of Salerno has experienced a decrease compared to 2021 and is result lower even than the level before the health crisis.
Last year the ports of Naples, Salerno and Castellammare of Stabia managed by the Port System Authority of the Sea Tirreno Centrale have enlivened a total of 32,04 million tons of goods, with a bending of -4.0% on 2021.
In 2022 the port of Naples alone has enlivened 18,96 million tons of cargos, with increases of +6.3% on 2021, of +16.0% on 2020 when the activity was particularly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and +2.4% on 2019 when the emergency Health had not yet begun. Containerized trade is piled to 6,76 million tons (respectively +3.2%, +4.1% and +0.4%) and was carried out with a movement of containers pairs to 687.005 teu (+5.3%, +6.8% and +0.7%). Rolling stock have totaled 4,64 million tons (+2.2%, +16.6% and -12,0%). Liquid bulk also grew with 6.18 million tons (+12.5%, +28.9% and +12.6%) and solid bulk with 1.41 million tons (+10.2%, +29.0% and +34.7%).
Last year the port of Salerno has enlivened 13,04 million of tons, with a decrease of -15,8% on 2021 when it was The historical record was marked, a decrease of -4.7% on 2020 and a decrease of -10.0% on 2019. In 2022, container goods are has been pairs to 4,13 million tons (21.7%, - 12.0% and -19.2%) with a handling of containers of 361,884 teu (- 13.7%, -4.2% and -12,6%). There was also a reduction in rolling stock with 7,57 million tons (- 13.8%, - 14.0% and -8.3%) and other goods various with 996 thousand tons (- 4.0%, +34.7% and +5.3%), as well as solid bulk cargoes with 343 thousand tons (-12.1%, +92.4% and +90.4%).
In 2022 the passenger traffic of maritime services of line was growing both in Naples and Salerno: in the Port of the capital of Campania passengers were 6.53 million (+56.4%, +114.6% and -4.7%) and in the port port of call of Salerno 939 thousand (+118.6%, +152.8% and +2.5%). Traffic is also recovering crocieristico with 1,14 million passengers to Naples (+354.4%, +3,961.1% and -15.6%) and with 63 thousand cruise passengers in Salerno, with a increase of +442.7% on 2021 and a decrease of -35.5% on 2019, while in 2020 in the Salerno port this activity was stopped due to the pandemic.
