Strike in all ports for the two victims in the ports of Trieste and Civitavecchia

Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti have proclaimed a strike up to 24 hours in all Italian ports, to be implemented according to modalities territorial, as a sign of mourning following the accidents that have caused two victims in the ports of Trieste and Civitavecchia.
The trade unions stressed the urgency of 'a Effective and concrete intervention to stop this massacre. We are committed right from the start - they specified Filt, Fit and Uilt - in putting in field initiatives with institutions and employers, aimed at produce concrete and timely actions, starting with the implementation of the devices accompanying the exodus of workers and the essential strengthening of training which They would certainly reduce risk exposure. We then ask the updating of Law 272/99 on the safety and health of port workers as a connecting rule of Law 81/08. The prevention, compliance with the rules and above all the culture of Safety, they must be at the top of any priority, starting from those of the government".
'Now, together with all the workers of the ports - concludes a note of Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti - We mourn two new victims and share in the pain of the families and colleagues'.