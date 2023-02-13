Satisfaction of Confitarma for the ok of the Senate to the extension of the simplified regime of recruitment of seafarers

Last week, giving its opinion on the amendments As part of the conversion into law of the decree-law of 29 December 2022, n. 198 laying down urgent provisions on time limits legislative, the 1st and 5th Joint Committees of the Senate Amendments Nos 10.92 and 10.93 provide for the extension to 31 December 2023, compared to the previous deadline of 31 December 2022, of the rule (art. 103-bis of the decree-law 18/2020 converted with amendments by Law 27/2020) which, from March 2020, allows - notwithstanding art. 328 of the Code of navigation - to stipulate in Italy the conventions of recruitment of maritime personnel pursuant to art. 329 of the Navigation Code (procedure for the stipulation of enrolment agreements abroad, in place that is not the seat of consular authority), with signature of the same on board, in the presence of two witnesses who affix their subscription and with subsequent validation pursuant to art. 357 of the Maritime Navigation Regulation in the first port useful.
The passage in the Senate was welcomed by the Italian Confederation of Shipowners and, in this regard, Confitarma has thanked the Presidents and Members of the two Commissions for having Accepted the request for armament formulated during the course of the hearing convened on 16 January in relation to the procedure conversion of the decree-law Milleproroghe. Confitarma has highlighted that, if it were also confirmed by the other branch of Parliament, "it would be a first step on the path the simplification of procedures for embarking and disembarking seafarers'.
"We are working - specified the confederation shipowner in a note - to obtain that the simplified procedure provided for by Article 103-bis becomes structural as well as that the other important simplifications that have been adopted for some time We are promoting. Unfortunately, on the other hand - he specified Confitarma - we note with regret the rejection of the Amending proposals for the recovery of resources allocated to the New incentive for the modal shift of road/sea freight for 2022. In fact, the appropriations originally allocated, already in itself reduced compared to those of the previous Marebonus - explained the Confederation - are likely to be further reduced due to the loss of allowances for 2022 in reason for the non-adoption of the implementing regulation. The amendment, moreover at no cost to the Treasury, aimed at recovery of the amounts (39 million euros) already allocated by law of the 2021 budget and the so-called decree n.21 / 2022, allocating them to the following years 2023 and 2024. We hope that the Government acts promptly to avoid such a reduction of resources and ensures, instead, new additional appropriations to this efficient green tool. It is well known, in fact, that, with equal of energy savings obtained, the cost to the State of Marebonus was equal to a tenth of that expected for the Superbonus 110%».