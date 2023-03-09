testata inforMARE
Yang Ming closes 2022 with record financial performance and a decidedly negative fourth quarter
In February 2023 Evergreen's revenues decreased by -66.2%
Keelung
March 9, 2023
In 2022 the container shipping company Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation of Keelung recorded performance financial records higher than those of the annual financial year previous in which the values of the income statement already had totaled figures never reached before and in which the company had more than doubled the turnover thanks to the exceptional rise in the value of sea freight.

Last year, revenues amounted to 375.9 billion Taiwanese dollars (US$12.2 billion), with an increase in +12.7% on 2021. New record values were also set operating profit and net profit which amounted to respectively to 220,7 billion (+8.5%) and 181,0 billion dollars Taiwanese (+9.3%).

Record annual performance was achieved thanks to Marked improvement in results in the first half last year, while in the third quarter the positive trend has showed a noticeable attenuation of growth, a trend that is turned decisively downwards in the fourth quarter of 2022, period that Yang Ming has archived with revenues par to 59.9 billion of dollars of Taiwan, with a significant bending of the -41,6% on the corresponding period of the previous year. The operating profit of the October-December 2022 period was 12.6 billion (- 81.8%) and profit clearly to 14,8 billion dollars Taiwanese (-73.3%).

Commenting on the results obtained in 2022, Yang Ming specified that in the fourth quarter of the year the purchasing power decreased due to inflation and high levels of stocks and that, with regard to future prospects, according to the Alphaliner's latest predictions in 2023 is expected to be a oversupply in the container shipping market, with an increase of +8.2% of the capacity and of +1.4% of the transport volumes. However - Yang Ming pointed out - in January the International Monetary Fund has raised to +2.9% the forecasts of World economic growth for 2023, an increase that is higher than the forecast of October last year. That- highlighted the Taiwanese company - indicates a potential improvement of economic activity. The elimination of restrictions imposed in China due to the Covid pandemic and the gradual reduction of stocks - observed Yang Ming - could stimulate economic activity and it is likely that These factors create a relatively positive environment for the maritime transport sector in the second half of the year. Moreover - the company of Keelung has recalled - this year is Carbon intensity indicator (CII) entered into force of the International Maritime Organization and maritime carriers could resort to slow steaming, implement the retrofit of ships and withdraw older ships from the market to reduce carbon emissions, which - Yang Ming has detected - could help balance supply and demand. Nevertheless - he specified The Company - The Containerized Shipping Industry will still face uncertainties due to the continuous inflationary pressures and geopolitical risks.

Meanwhile, the other primary shipping company Taiwanese containerized Evergreen Marine Corporation has announced to have recorded revenues of 18.7 billion in February 2023 Taiwan dollars, with a sharp decrease of -66.2% compared to 55.3 billion recorded in February 2022.
