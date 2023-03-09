In the Interporto of Nola a storage and distribution center of Farvima Medicines has been inaugurated

Today in the Interporto of Nola was inaugurated a new storage and distribution center of Farvima Medicines, company leader in pharmaceutical distribution, occupying an area of 10 thousand square meters and has a storage capacity of about 10 thousand cubic meters. 60% of the floor space is occupied by a highly automated intralogistics system and Fully interconnected. Thanks to the installation of 4,600 meters of pickers and a nine-metre-high Knapp vertical warehouse for 21 storage levels, the system guarantees 90% management of volumes through automation. It is the largest warehouse, in volume, of Italy.
Thanks to the significant investment of the company pharmaceuticals the Interporto of Nola increases the presence of companies pharmaceutical distribution within the Nola Business Park, creating a real hub: over 47 thousand square meters of Warehouses are in fact occupied by thirteen companies that deal with pharmaceutical distribution and annexes.
«The choice of Farmiva to settle in the Interporto of Nola with a financial, productive and organizational investment So significant - highlighted the CEO by Interporto Campano, Claudio Ricci - confirms the attractiveness of the Nola Business Park and contributes to strengthening our role of logistic-pharmaceutical hub. The hope, in line with what affirmed in the past by President Vincenzo De Luca, is to create a large regional logistics platform in Nola for medicines in Campania, which allows a rationalization of the distribution of medicines and cost savings, including for regional health'. Referring specifically to the Pharmaceutical distribution sector, the president of Interporto Campano, Alfredo Gaetani, highlighted "the role that cover, in our business park, the aspects related to the Safety and security, which we have always been known to take care of with particular attention, using the most innovative systems security and control of the area'.
The inauguration of the new center took place during the of the event "Nola 4.0 - Technology at the service of pharmaceutical distribution" to which intervened, among the others, the Minister for Civil Protection and Marine Policies, Nello Musumeci, and the Undersecretary of State of the Ministry of Cheers, Marcello Gemmato.