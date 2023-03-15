In 2022, Orsero's Shipping division gave a significant boost to the growth of the group's results

In 2022 the Italian group Orsero, specialized in distribution and logistics of fruit and vegetables, recorded revenues pairs to 1,20 billion euros, with an increment of +11.8% on the previous financial year. The shipping segment alone, consisting of a fleet of five reefer vessels for the transport of fruit between Central America and the Mediterranean, including four of which property through the Cosiarma and one for hire, has generated revenues of EUR 142.4 million, with a sharp increase +37.2% on 2021. Orsero has announced that the significant growth of turnover in the Shipping segment is «effect Not only the growing volumes transported on the west-bound route from the Mediterranean to the countries of Central America, but in particular thanks to the increase in freight assets as a result of the BAF clause (Bunker Adjustment Factor) which incorporates the increases in the fuel cost and thanks to the favourable evolution of the rate exchange rate of the United States dollar, the currency in which freight rates are denominated seafarers'.
In 2022 Orsero totaled an adjusted EBITDA of 76.1 million euro (+43.7%), with a contribution of 48.3 million from Shipping segment (+97.9%).