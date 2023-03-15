Anti-piracy exercise in the Gulf of Guinea

On March 12 in the waters of the Gulf of Guinea took place an anti-piracy exercise involving the CINCNAV of the Italian Navy, the Italian Confederation of Shipowners and the company security officer of the Grimaldi group. The Great Merchant Ship Luanda
of Grimaldi simulated being attacked by a pirate boat. After activating all procedures Inside, the crew took refuge in the citadel. The ship Commander Foscari
of the Navy, once intercepted The freighter, gave way to the landing on the landing zone of Greater Luanda
of its boarding team descended from a helicopter. Once on board, the team headed to the dashboard to take control of the unit and, Next, to the citadel to free the crew, foiling in fact the work of the pirates.
The Gulf of Guinea is a strategic area for Italy, both for the numerous trade exchanges with the countries of the region and for the supply of energy resources. The phenomenon of Piracy in this area threatens merchant ships in transit, putting The lives of crews at risk, with negative effects on the entire commercial chain. For these reasons, from January 2020 the Navy conducts maritime security operations in West Africa to protect freedom of navigation and Protection of freighters along the main lines of communication Maritime.