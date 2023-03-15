Contracts signed for the construction of the two new container terminals in the Egyptian ports of Sokhna and Dekheila

Today, in the presence of Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, the ceremonies of the signing of contracts for the construction of the two new container terminals in Egyptian ports of Sokhna and Dekheila. The first contractual agreement was undersigned by the Chairman of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone), Waleid Gamaleldien, Managing Director of Hutchison Europe Ports of the terminalista group Hutchison Ports, Clemens Cheng, from vice president of CMA Holding of the shipowning group French CMA CGM, Laurent Martins, and Zhao Feng, manager of the shipowning group Chinese COSCO Shipping Holdings. The second contract was signed by the President of the Port Authority of Alessandria, Nihad Shaheen, Clemens Cheng of Hutchison Europe Ports and Romain Simon, Terminal Investment Director Investment Limited (TiL), the terminalista company of the group shipowner Swiss Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC).