In February, there was a drop in freight traffic in the ports of Algeciras and Barcelona

Last month traffic in the ports of Algeciras and Barcelona was Decreased. The Andalusian port has enlivened a total of 7.59 million tons, with a bending of the -12,3% on February 2022, of which 4.05 million tons of containerized cargo (-1.1%) realized with a container handling equal to 339.423 teu (- 6.3%), 1,37 million tons of goods conventional (- 10.2%), 1,90 million tons of bulk liquid (- 22.7%) and 35 thousand tons of dry bulk (- 41.4%).
In February 2023 the Catalan port has enlivened globally 4,82 million tons of cargos (- 11.6%), including 2,53 million of tons of goods in container (- 7.6%) totaled with a handling of containers pairs to 244.951 teu (- 7.3%), 832 thousand tons of goods conventional (- 9.3%), 1,08 million tons of liquid bulk (- 21.2%) and 370 thousand tons of solid bulk (-10.4%).