Protocol to develop the Alessandria Smistamento airport into an intermodal freight hub

Today at Alessandria was signed the protocol for the development of the masterplan of the intermodal hub of Alessandria and the Technical and economic feasibility project of the new terminal, which provides for the development and enhancement of areas included in the airport of Alessandria Smistamento. The protocol, lasting 36 months, it consists of two phases. The first will end in December 2023 with delivery by Rete Ferroviaria Italiana of the technical feasibility project economic of the new terminal, to define costs and times of the future interventions, in line with the development of traffic resulting from the construction of the Terzo Valico dei Giovi. Subsequently, I enter December 2024, the masterplan for the creation of an effective modal interchange hub, Affordable and quality, able to handle in shape coordinated and integrated flows of the different modes of transport. The study aims to identify effective solutions for strengthening of freight traffic in the ports of Savona and Genoa, as well as that to regenerate the surrounding areas with marked potential urban and intermodal development.
The agreement establishes a technical table that will follow the stages of progress of activities and that will have tasks impulse, coordination and synthesis of project inputs for the drafting of the masterplan and related sustainability analysis technical-economic. The masterplan will be developed with 10% of the residual funds of the 2018 Budget Law and aims to re-functionalize the areas of Alessandria Smistamento to use them as New intermodal hub enhancing its real estate assets with a functional mix of urban destination and integrated logistics.
An additional EUR 15 million has also been allocated under the 2016 Protocol for the implementation of the so-called "Shared Project" for the development of the Piedmontese territory: these are measures that will go to the mayors of the 11 Piedmontese municipalities involved in the construction of the new HS/HC line "Terzo Valico dei Giovi" in favor of development projects for the local community.
Today's signing was attended by the vice president of the Council and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Edoardo Rixi, the extraordinary commissioner for the Single Project Terzo Valico dei Giovi-Nodo di Genova, Calogero Mauceri, il President of the Piedmont Region, Alberto Cirio, the President of the Province of Alessandria, Enrico Bussalino, the mayor of Alessandria, Giorgio Abonante, the president of the Authority of Port System of the Western Ligurian Sea, Paolo Emilio Signorini, the CEO of FS Sistemi Urbani, Umberto Lebruto, the CEO of Mercitalia Logistics, Gianpiero Strisciuglio, and RFI investment director, Lucio Menta.