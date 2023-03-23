In the single fourth trimester of 2022 the revenues of the HHLA group have grown of +4.9%

Today the German terminalista group Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA), confirming that last year container traffic in own harbour terminals it is diminished of -7,9% and revenues have increased of +7.7% (
of 17 February
2023), announced that in 2022 the operating margin gross amounted to EUR 396.3 million, with a decrease of -2.6% on the previous year. Operating profit is state of € 220.4 million (-3.4%) and the result after taxes and minority interests of € 92.7 million (-17.5%).
The only port activities carried out by the group have generated revenues of 1.54 billion euros (+7.4%), an EBITDA of 369.6 million (-3.8%), an operating profit of 201.6 million (- 5.2%) and a profit net of the share accruing to third-party shareholders of 82.1 million euro (-20.4%).
In the fourth quarter of 2022 alone, revenues totalled 405,6 million euros, with an increase of +4.9% on the same period of the previous year, of which 397.2 million generated by port activities (+5.0%). EBITDA, EBIT and net profit of the share for third-party shareholders stood at respectively to 103.6 million (-11.1%), 60.3 million (-8.8%) and 22.8 million euro (-30.7%), with contributions from activities harbours pairs to 97,4 million (- 6.5%), 56,3 million (- 8.0%) and 20.8 million euros (-30.9%).