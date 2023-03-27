Carnival achieves the best wave season ever

Although closing with a negative economic result, as is the case from the first quarter of 2020 when the The COVID-19 pandemic has started to have a major impact on Activities of the crocieristico group, in the first trimester of the financial year 2023, which period ended Last 28 February, the improvement of the economic performance of the US Carnival Corporation, with revenues that were only slightly lower than those before the health crisis. In the period December 2022 - February 2023, in fact, the company's turnover amounted to 4.43 billion dollars, value that if it is higher than +173.1% on the same period of the 2022 financial year and almost three times compared to 1.62 billion in the first quarter of the 2021 financial year, is -7.4% lower than the first quarter of fiscal year 2020, when the activity had been only marginally hampered by the coronavirus pandemic, and -5.1% compared to the first quarter of 2019 when The health emergency was still to come.
Total revenues recorded in the first quarter of the 2023 financial year consist of 2.87 billion in revenues generated by the sale of cruises (respectively +228.8%, +95,566.7%, -11.3% and -10.3%) and €1.56 billion from sales on board ships (+108.4%, +6,695.7%, +0.4% and +6.0%). Carnival has archived the first quarter of the current year financial with an operating result and a net result both of negative sign and equal respectively to -172 million and -693 million dollars compared to negative results for -1,49 billion and -1,89 billion dollars in the first trimester of 2022 and against both positive results for $386 million and $336 million in the first quarter of the 2019 financial year.
Commenting on the results achieved in the first quarter, today Carnival Corporation CEO Josh Weinstein, highlighted that future prospects are continuously sustained growth also in view of the exceptional level of bookings that reached new records in the quarter: Weinstein has specified, in fact, that in the current wave season, the period of "balances" of cruise prices which traditionally is between the end of the end-of-year holidays and the end of the year of March, Carnival is realizing "booking volumes highest quarterly results ever, breaking records in both North America than in Europe. Our outstanding performance - has specified - lasted until March and we expect that This favourable trend continues following the success of our efforts to stimulate demand."