Started the tender for the infrastructure of the bulk terminal in the Cagliari Porto Canal

The Port Authority of the Port of Sardinia has published a tender for the infrastructure of the bulk terminal in the Port Canal of Cagliari, which provides for the executive design and the realisation of the work, for an amount to be made in the port. auction base of just over 19.5 million euros. The object of the work, which will have a maximum duration of 390 days, is infrastructure, a better connection with the operational areas and the reordering of the retrofitted spaces at the quay of 800 metres in length, currently in clay and free of appropriate services and subservices to a sector that, in the cagliarite stopover, generates an average handling of one million tons of cargo per year and that-it highlighted the AdSP announcing the start of the race-starts at a new growing season.
In particular, the intervention provides for the execution of works of primary urbanization on about 280 thousand square metres of apron, which may, once they are absent in concession, be allocated to the deposit of solid goods or in packages, in case of congestion of the ro-ro terminal that will arise over the adjacent area in the coming years. The compendium will subsequently be connected to the ro-ro terminal by means of a port internal road, retrostant to the crates, financed with PNRR and ZES funds of 10 million euros, which will allow the completion of the link between the bank West and east of Porto Canale, decongesting, so, the city viability on the state road 195.
"The work subject to tender," said the president of the Sardinian port agency, Massimo Deiana, will permanently order the bulk compendium of the Cagliari Port and will facilitate the loading, unloading and storage of the goods. A necessary infrastructure, the planned one, envisages the creation of well-defined lots connected by modern internal and external arteries and, above all, functional to the needs of traffic of the means and operators. The entire operational area will be lightened by the presence of green which, in the project, becomes an active architectural element for the perimetration and the protection of the nearby lagoon of Saint Gilla. A new conformation that will enable the growth of activities already operating and will undoubtedly provide a valuable stimulus to the establishment of new business initiatives. "