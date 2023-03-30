AdSP of the West Ligurian Sea, via free to POT and PIAO

Today the Management Committee of the Port System Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea has approved the Triennial Operating Plan (POT) for the 2023-25-year-old, document that provides for initiatives and works for the development of the port system including the enhancement of the material infrastructure, first of all the start-up of the construction site for the New Diga and the consequent initiatives for the filling of the functional Sampierdarena slates to fully grasp the potentials created by the dam, as well as interventions in the savonese area such as the work of protection of the going platform and the new levant waterfront. In addition, the POT provides for the development of digital technologies, in particular the implementation of the new services offered by the PCS including the development of the travel component dedicated to self-transport also in synergy with the automation of new varks port of the system and the development of the "smart logistic" projects in implementation of the agreement signed with ASPI ; the implementation of the environmental sustainability of port activities such as the electrification of quays and the numerous energy efficiency interventions including those included in the online port's PNRR "Green Port" ; support for work port, the creation of value for the territory by consolidating the Porto-City synergies and by supporting the occupation connected to the port and its waterway.
The Committee also voted in favour of the Integrated Plan of Activities and Organization 2023-2025 of the AdSP (PIAO), an administrative programming tool to streamline the main annual fulfillments : Performance Plan, Plan triennial of the prevention of corruption and transparency, agile Labour Organisation, Plan of staff needs and programming of formative needs. In the 2023/2025 Personnel Fabneeds Plan section, the budget for interventions adopted in 2022 showed, among other things, of the 57 hires made, while 36 of them are expected to be 36 more, for a total of 191 hires from the emergence of the current System Authority of which 93 (equal to 48.7%) in the only two years 2022-2023.
The Committee therefore approved the update, provided for in the Regulation on ex-Art Authorization. 17 l. 84/94 of the port of Genova, of the maximum fees for the supply of temporary manpower in the Genoese scans. Also concerning the temporary port work, the path of support for the training of CULMV staff is confirmed, in order to pursue the search for a constant improvement in the professionalism available in the port.
Finally, ex-art authorization was renewed until December 31. 16 law 84/1994 in the port of Savona-I am going to Ligure in favour of the cooperative Augusto Bazzino for additional activities in addition to the cruise sector.