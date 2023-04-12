Sharp decline in monthly revenues for Yang Ming and WHL

As it happened for the compatriot Evergreen (
of 11 April
2023), in March of this year the trend continued decrease in revenues recorded by the other two main ones Taiwanese container shipping companies. Last month The turnover of Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation is amounted to Taiwan 12.9 billion dollars (424 million US dollars), with a sharp decrease of -65.9% on March 2022, while that of Wan Hai Lines (WHL) stood at 8.7 billion Taiwanese dollars, down by -64.0%.
In the first quarter of 2023, Yang Ming's revenues were totalling 36.9 billion Taiwan dollars, with a decrease of -65.4% on the corresponding period of 2022, while those of the WHL have totaled 25.6 billion (- 68.2%).