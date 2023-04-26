On May 4th, at the Teatro Regio di Parma, will be held a conference entitled "Interporti al centro. The reform, a opportunities for the sustainable growth of the country" organized by Unione Interporti Riuniti (UIR) and CePIM - Interporto di Parma during which topics of Great news on the world of logistics and intermodality with the intervention of exponents of the world logistic/industrial and institutional at local and national level.
Program
|9.15 am
|NATIONAL ANTHEM
|
|performed by Mihaela Costea
|
|first violin of the Filarmonica Arturo Toscanini
|
|
|
|GREETINGS FROM THE AUTHORITIES
|
|Michele Guerra, Mayor of Parma
|
|Andrea Massari, President of the Province of Parma
|
|Stefano Bonaccini, President of the Emilia-Romagna Region
|
|
|
|ANNUAL REPORT
|
|Matteo Gasparato, President of UIR - Unione Interporti Riuniti
|
|
|10.00
|ROUND TABLE
|
|Participate
|
|Gianpaolo Serpagli, President of CePIM SpA - Interporto di Parma
|
|Cesare Azzali, Director of Unione Parmense degli Industriali
|
|Gianpiero Strisciuglio, CEO Mercitalia Logistics
|
|Marcello Di Caterina, General Manager and Vice President of ALIS
|
|Mario Sommariva, President of the Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea
|
|Moderated by Dario Di Vico, Corriere della Sera
|
|
|12.00
|CLOSING WORKS
|
|Matteo Salvini, Minister of Infrastructure and Transport
|
|
|13.00
|Award ceremony for the 2023 School Competition "Move your ideas"