Federation of the Sea, it is necessary to accelerate the process to achieve gender equality in the maritime sector

Today, on the occasion of the Second International of Women of the sea established by the International Maritime Organization in 2021, the Federation of the Sea highlighted the need to accelerate the Process to achieve gender equality in the sector maritime. "Gender equality - underlined the President of the Federation, Mario Mattioli - is a pillar fundamental for a better future. All over the world, they are always more women contribute with their work the development of the maritime sector and its transition Energetic, digital and more sustainable. Working women maritime on board and ashore, engineers, managing directors, managers, representatives of institutions and industry and in Every other role of our world, daily show that The only way to go is that of equality of gender, enhancing and supporting women's empowerment. The Benefits of recognized diversity in the world of work are now evident."
"It's not just gender equality that's important - added the Secretary General of the Federation of the Sea, Laurence Martin - but, to meet the new challenges posed by constant changes and from the green transition, it is necessary to identify new talents, skills and professions, as many times underlined by the Italian maritime cluster. For this reason, the Federazione has entered as a partner in the European project WIN-BIG Women in Blue Economy with which you want to face the current lack of uneven knowledge on the role that women play carry out in the blue economy sectors, in order to provide data accurate and comprehensive on gender status and the role of women in all EU sea basins (Atlantic, Mediterranean, Baltic, North, Arctic and Black Sea), as well as identifying shortages of skills that prevent women from entering or progressing in the maritime careers".
The theme Women in Blue Economy will also be discussed, in on the occasion of the European Maritime Day, next May 24 in Brest, with a workshop organized by the University of Roma Tre - Department of Political Science.