In the first two months of 2023, ferry and cruise traffic in Italy was higher than in the pre-pandemic period
Report of the Mobility Trends Observatory
Roma
May 19, 2023
In the first quarter of 2023, mobility demand is was positive for all modes of transport having recorded growth compared to the same period of 2022, with increases between +3% for bus transport on Anas network and +378% for cruise maritime services. This is highlighted by the report quarterly Mobility Trend Observatory prepared by the Technical Mission Structure of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport which underlines the continuation of the positive trend in demand and, in the comparison of the data of the first quarter 2023 with pre-Covid ones of the same period of 2019 - reaching 2019 levels for the sector National road and rail for both passengers and goods (with deficits between -3% and +4%). On the other hand - The report clarifies - Regional rail transport still shows a deficit of -16% compared to the same pre-pandemic period. In the First quarter 2023 air traffic shows a contraction for passengers (-4%) compared to 2019, but with a trend anyway positive compared to the previous quarter (five percentage points earned). Air traffic for cargo also has an even lower value of -2% compared to 2019, in increase of four percentage points compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. On the other hand, in the first two months of 2023, maritime traffic on ferries is placed on higher levels of +28% to those pre-pandemic, while the one related to cruises is +21% higher.
