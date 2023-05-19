testata inforMARE
Mobilization starts again in Trieste. The two reindustrialization hypotheses presented by Wärtsilä have been rejected
They were considered inconsistent, inadequate and not responding to the commitments made by the multinational
Roma/Trieste
May 19, 2023
Fim-Cisl, Fiom-Cgil and Uilm have proclaimed the state of agitation of Wärtsilä Group workers after the outcome negative of the meeting held yesterday in Rome, at the Ministry of companies and Made in Italy, update on the dispute on the production site of the Finnish company in Bagnoli of the Rosandra. The unions have called for Monday morning to Trieste an assembly on strike, in front of the gates, starting from 9 a.m.

In yesterday's meeting, Wärtsilä put forward two hypotheses reindustrialization of the Trieste site considered by the trade unions and RSU organizations "inconsistent, inadequate and - they have specified Fim, Fiom and Uilm - not responding the commitments undertaken by the multinational in government with the agreement of 29 November last'.

The unions complained that, "despite the strong delays, repeated postponements of meetings to the Ministry requested by Wärtsilä, in the meeting the company has submitted only two projects, without specific industrial commitments and binding, insufficient to guarantee the employment of both direct and ancillary workers'. "It is - they have denounced the unions - of an irresponsible attitude on the part of of Wärtsilä, which undermines production continuity and occupation of the site and that at the same time does not even reassure who - the workers not involved in the closure of the DCT - is employed in Wartsila Italia in the other activities. Need now - they have specified Fim, Fiom and Uilm - open a new phase of the dispute, claiming to the government a direct commitment in the management of the reindustrialization project, also through the involvement of new industrial actors, public and private, to guarantee employment, professionalism and income of workers, the vocation of the site with high value productions added'. The Fim-Fiom-Uilm coordination will be reconvened after the meeting already scheduled on the Wärtsilä industrial plan, on 29 May in the Friuli Region Venezia Giulia, to evaluate further mobilization initiatives.

Also the Regional Councillor for Labour of Friuli Venezia Giulia, Alessia Rosolen, underlined that "the proposals presented from Wärtsilä, besides being absolutely unsatisfactory, show serious failures to meet their commitments in the agreement signed in November 2022: a decidedly result disappointing, at the end of long months of waiting, which therefore leaves the table free from concrete elements, first of all tops industrialists, on which to reason». In particular, Rosolen has highlighted "three failures: on the times, which provided for the presentation of concrete proposals in March; on the protection of employment levels, with redeployment options of 25% of the force work; on the manner in which the negotiations are conducted, which it was not left to the verification of the private but that, on the contrary, It required the involvement of the public part. The premises, which all the subjects involved in this delicate have agreed Procedure just over six months ago - added the councilor - have now been disregarded both in terms of form and substance, with inadequate numbers and a strategic vision of the whole insufficient'. Rosolen invited Wärtsilä to 'Clarify the real reasons that led the third party private presented in April not to formalize their expression of interest, moreover at a preliminary stage in which Asset trading is not subject to analysis."
