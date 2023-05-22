Agreement PSA - Kazakhstan Railways for the development of the Trans-Caspian corridor
It was signed today at the Kazakhstan-Singapore Business Forum
Singapore/Astana
May 22, 2023
The terminalista group PSA International of Singapore has signed today an agreement with the Kazakh railway company Kazakhstan Railways with the aim of establishing the KPMC joint venture that will have the goal of promoting Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), the international transport corridor that connects China and Southeast Asia with Europe through Kazakhstan. In particular, the activity will be carried out with the organization of block trains and station products and services at station built on the Trans-Caspian corridor.
The agreement was signed in Astana, the capital Kazakh, on the occasion of the Kazakhstan-Singapore Business Forum.
