TIL orders ZPMC nine cranes of quay for the TPO/TNMSC terminal of the port of Le Havre

Terminal Investment Limited (TIL), the terminalist company of the shipowners group Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), has ordered Chinese Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co. (ZPMC) the supply of nine new electric ship-to-shore cranes that will be installed in the Terminal Ports Océance (TPO) and Terminal de Normandie MSC (TNMSC) terminals operated by TIL in the port of Le Havre (
of the July 11
2022). The issuance of the salesperson was made known by Haropa Ports, the port authority that runs the ports of Le Havre, Rouen and Paris.
It is the first phase of an investment worth 200 million euros that will equip the terminals of 15 cranes of quay as of the end of 2024. The new means of lifting will be able to operate on 27 container rows and will have a height of 59 metres under the spreader, thus operating on the largest container ships currently in service of the capacity of 24,000 teu.