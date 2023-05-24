In the first quarter of this year, the traffic of goods at the ports of the AdSP of the Southern Adriatic Adriatic grew 6.2% percent

In the first quarter of this year, ports operated by the Port System Authority of the South Adriatic Sea handled more than 6.5 million tons of cargo, an increase of 6.2% percent over the first four months of 2022. In particular, the traffic in the port of Bari was about 2.6 million tonnes (+ 13%), in the port of Brindisi more than three million tonnes (+ 2.4%) and growing-the data of the ports of Monopolis also showed, Manfredonia, Barletta and Termoli. The passenger traffic of ferries with more than 300mila passengers (+ 18.6%) is also increasing.
In the port of Bari, the Port Authority specified that in the first four months of 2023 the sector of solid bulk and cereals had marked the most significant increase (+ 60%). With a total of 211,260 passengers, the sector posted a 12% percent rise.
In Brindisi, where cruises showed a recovery of 90% percent, ferry passengers were over 100mila (+ 54%). In the segment of the Autostrade of the Sea, motor vehicles were more than 46mila (+ 31%). The growth of freight traffic was the 300mila tonnes of coal less arrived in the messapical airport due to the decarbonisation process in place at the Enel plant.