PSA has acquired a minority share in the Vietnamese logistics company Sotrans

The harbour group PSA International of Singapore has completed a further step in the field of the logistics of land acquiring, through the society integrally controlled PSA Cargo Solutions Vietnam Investments, a minority share in the logistic group Vietnamese South Logistics Joint Stock Company (Sotrans) that is ceded from the Indo Logistics Trans Corporation (ITL). Sotrans mainly deals with land and river logistics of containers, shipments, contract logistics and transport of exceptional cargos and project cargo.