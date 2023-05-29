Eni Agreement - RINA for the energy transition and decarbonization of ship transport
Among the aims, the development of the use in the naval field of biofuel HVO produced in the biorefineries of Venice and Gela
Roma/Genova
May 29, 2023
The energy society Eni and the RINA classification and certification company have signed an agreement with the aim of developing joint initiatives to contribute to the process of energy transition and decarbonization of their respective activities with particular attention to the field of ship transport. In particular, the understanding involves the involvement of the two companies to develop the use in the naval field of biofuel HVO (Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil) produced by Eni in the biorefineries of Venice and Gela and other energy carriers, such as hydrogen and ammonia "blue" or "green" coming from biogenic, renewable or waste raw materials not competing with the food supply chain.
The agreement also provides for the development of initiatives involving the entire logistics chain of new energy carriers and the adoption of certified methodologies for the "tassonometric" compute of benefits in terms of lower CO2 emissions made possible by new carriers throughout the value chain. It will also be assessed the possibility of carrying out pilot experiments and projects also within the framework of the capture processes on board CO2 emissions to help pursue the sustainability objectives of the naval sector.
