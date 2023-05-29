Chinese investment in the Suez Canal Economic Zone
Production activities will be installed
Pechino
May 29, 2023
On the occasion of the ongoing mission in China of a delegation of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCEZ) led by President Waleid Gamaleldien, the company for the Egyptian special economic zone has signed agreements that provide large Chinese investments in Egypt, starting from that of the value of 687 million dollars signed with the Hidier group of Beijing, including 265 million for the realization of an electric power plant. These include investments for the settlement of various production activities mainly in the textile, petrochemical and energy field.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher