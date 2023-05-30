The Chinese ports establish a new historical record of four-month traffic of the goods
New peak also of the container alone
Pechino
May 30, 2023
Thanks mainly to the two-digit rise recorded in recent months of March and April, in the first quadrimestre of 2023 the traffic of the goods in the Chinese ports has established the new historical record for this period of the year being piled to 5,28 billion tons, with an increment of +7.6% on the first four months of last year when the social, economic and productive activities in China were still affected by the effects of the pandemic of Covid-19. The first quarter of 2023 also represents an increase of +7.8% on the corresponding period of 2021 when the measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic were much more stringent, an increase of +25.7% on the first quadrimestre of 2020 when in China the first measures were taken to stem the health crisis by implementing from January 23 of that year the first lockdown circumscribed to Wuhan and other urban centers of the region, but still 8%
In the first four months of this year the only Chinese marine ports have enlivened a record volume of 3,46 billion tons of cargos, with progressions respective of +6,8%, +7,5%, +21,9% and +18,9% on the same quadrimestri of 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019, while the inland national ports have enlivened a traffic record of 1,82 billion tons of goods (+90%,2% and +31.4%).
A new historical record is relative to the total of the goods enlivened that to the only volumes enlivened from the marine ports and from the internal ports has been marked from the traffics with the abroad realized from the Chinese ports that in the first quadrimestre of the 2023 they have been pairs to 1,61 billion tons (+8.1%, +3.6% +15.1% and +16.1%), of which 1,44 billion tons enlivened from the marine ports (+7.7%,4%
In the first four months of this year the greater volume of total traffic has been enlivened from the port of Ningbo-Zhoushan with 445,3 million tons (+7.5% on the first quadrimestre of 2022) followed from the ports of Tangshan with 272,9 million tons (+15.3%), Shanghai with 240,7 million tons (+13.2%), Qingdao with 222,4 million tons (+4.2%), Guangzhou with As for the only international traffic, the greater volume of traffic is passed through the port of Ningbo-Zhousan that has enlivened 197,6 million tons (+2.5%) followed from the ports of Qingdao with 162,0 million tons (+2.8%), Shanghai with 137,7 million tons (+3.8%), Rizhao with 115,9 million tons (+7.7%, and Tangshan with 108.9 million tons).
In the first four months of 2023 the only traffic of the container in the Chinese ports has been pairs to the quota record of 95,4 million teu (+4.8% on the first quadrimestre of 2022), of which a total record of 83,9 million teu enlivened from the marine ports (+4.1%) and a record of 11,5 million teu from the inland port (+10.8%). The more substantial volume of containerized traffic has been enlivened from the port of Shanghai with 15.5 million teu (+0.9%) followed by the ports of Ningbo-Zhoushan with 11,3 million teu (+3.4%), Qingdao with 9,0 million teu (+12.2%), Shenzhen with 8,4 million teu (- 7.4%), Guangzhou with 7,7 million teu (-+2.9%) and Tianjin
In April alone this year the Chinese ports have enlivened globally 1,42 billion tons of goods, volume that represents the new record relative to the month of April and a progression of +11.8% on April 2022. The only marine ports have enlivened 913,9 million tons (+10.6%) and the inland port 510,3 million tons (+14.0%). The only total international traffic has been attested to 413,9 million tons (+8.9%), of which 371,7 million tons in the marine ports (+9.0%) and 42,2 million tons in the internal ports (+8.5%).
To April 2023 the traffic of the container has been pairs to 25,7 million teu (+8.6%), included 22,4 million teu enlivened from the marine ports (+7.6%) and 3,3 million teu from the inland port (+15.8%).
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher