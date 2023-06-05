Switzerland will subsidise the rolling motorway between Fribourg and Novara until 2028

The Council of States, the second chamber of Parliament Swiss, confirmed the need to keep in operation the rolling motorway service between Freiburg and Novara, operation that if the National Council, first branch of the Parliament, had decided to support until 2026 with a Subsidy of 64 million Swiss francs, the Council of States has agreed to maintain until 2028 with a support total CHF 106 million.
Parliament's decision to still support the service railway which is operated by RAlpin, a company owned by BLS, Hupac and SBB CFF FFS, is determined by the fact that the objective of the transfer of freight transport From road to rail has not yet been reached, with a transalpine truck traffic which is currently 800 thousand vehicles about the target of 650 thousand, and with a Early termination of service It is feared that loads will return to the road transport.
Meanwhile, on Friday, the Swiss Federal Council adopted a national strategy for the maritime sector which It provides, inter alia, measures to make the Swiss flag simplifying registration requirements for commercial vessels and introducing a flexible system and proportionate penalties and controls. In addition, the Council has highlighted the need for ships flying the flag Switzerland meet high safety and sustainability standards which must at least comply with international standards. Changes are also planned to the provisions relating to International yachting and navigation international on the Rhine with the aim of facilitating registration of this type of boats.