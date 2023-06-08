Filt, Fit and Uilt consider the government's first measures on maritime transport to be positive

The judgment of Filt Cgil, Fit is "articulated" Cisl and Uiltrasporti on the first measures issued by the government in topic of maritime transport. "It's important - they have UNIONS EXPLAINED - THE RESULT ACHIEVED ON THE DECREE concerning the path for the acquisition of the enablement professional chief engineer even with ships with power up to 750Kw. For years, together with the contracting parties The national contract, we asked for this simplification, now does not more postponable. We hope that this will be the first of a set of simplification measures to facilitate and encourage access to new resources to the professions of the sea'.
"Central, moreover - they have specified again the trade unions expressing an evaluation of the work of the Government in this area - the theme of training and in this With a view to the recently approved the establishment of a fund ad hoc for seafarers. While assessing positively the choice made - they have specified Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti - We do not agree with the way in which the allocation is envisaged resources, which, in agreement with employers' associations, We believe to be more consistent and effective through direct disbursement to the future worker and not to companies Shipowners. If this crucial step is not realized, we fear that, despite the commitment and efforts made, this proves to be a measure, as has already happened in other areas of transport, which does not solve the problem of chronic shortage of maritime transport personnel'.