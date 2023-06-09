testata inforMARE
Cerca
09 June 2023 - Year XXVII
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
20:09 GMT+2
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
PORTS
The AdSP of the Strait can reactivate the tender for the identification of the concessionaires of the two ferry terminals in the port of Messina
Mega: although it is necessary to repeat the whole procedure, we are satisfied with the result of the administrative judgment that has clarified the correctness of the contested notices
Messina/Palermo
June 9, 2023
The Council of Administrative Justice for the Region Siciliana, ruling on the appeal filed by the Authority of Harbour System of the Strait against the shipping company Caronte & Tourist, published yesterday two judgments relating to Judgments on the legality of the two calls for tenders published from the AdSP in August of 2021 for the identification of the concessionaires of the two ferry terminals in Rada San Francesco in the port of Messina.

Commenting on the pronouncement of the CGARS, the port authority has Recalled that in the first instance of judgment the detached section of Catania of the Regional Administrative Court for Sicily had The legitimacy of the contents of the calls has already been confirmed proposed by the AdSP noting, however, the alleged lack in the Administrative procedure for the involvement of other actors than those identified. The AdSP has emphasized that the CGARS now it has ruled out that the Sea Resource Partnership Body, composed of representatives of the maritime cluster, were entitled to be involved in the proceedings in which the decision to identify two concessions, while confirming the vice of the non-involvement of the Municipality of Messina due to the effect a provision of the Technical Standards for the Implementation of the new Plan Port regulator that for those areas provides a co-planning between the port authority and the local one. 'For this is the only reason, which therefore does not concern the contents of the calls challenged by the company Caronte & Tourist - highlighted The Port Authority - remains confirmed the annulment of the acts of tender and subsequent awards arranged by the AdSP to the outcome of the tender itself that we had seen assigned a terminal to the same applicant company and the other to Comet - Company Mediazione Trasporti Srl.

The Authority of Harbour System of the Strait has pointed out that after more than a year of blocking the procedure now will be able to "renew the tender procedure, using the same calls at the time proposed with the only care of preliminarily acquire the agreement with the Municipality of Messina with reference to the abovementioned provisions of the NTA of the PRP'.

'Although it is necessary to repeat the whole procedure - has commented the president of the AdSP, Mario Mega - we are satisfied with the result of the administrative judgment that has definitively clarified the correctness of some of the most significant notices that had been challenged by the operator who It has been operating in those areas for decades. Among them: the creation of two separate terminals, assigned to two different operators, for promote competition as indicated, among other things, the Italian Antitrust Authority; the granting of concessions for port operations and the consequent obligation, previously non-existent, for dealers to apply the CCNL Ports and, in the process of taking over for new assignment, social clauses to protect employees; the absolute ban on access to the terminals heavy vehicles in departure from Messina, thus allocating the ferry departure only cars, coaches and commercial vehicles under 35 tonnes, except when operations to the Commission are halted. landings of Tremestieri ordered by the Maritime Authority and by the Port Authority as a result of silting up and thus excluding the derogations currently provided for an increase in waiting times resulting from carriers' operational choices; the obligation for carriers to communicate all data in real time on the scheduling of the races and possible delays in order to allow timely and correct information to all users»

'As regards the need to acquire the agreement with the Common - continued Mega - we take note of it but we continue to express perplexity because it is linked to a PRP forecast that we think refers to cases different since in this case the intended use of the areas and there are not even interventions significant buildings to be implemented for the separation of terminals. The the same municipality, on the other hand, does not seem to have ever claimed this role also because, vice versa, it regularly expresses opinion as part of state property procedures also relating to those areas whenever a dealer needs to carry out activities building or transformation of the territory. However, we do not have problem to adapt to the interpretation of the CGARS even if this now perhaps it will involve having to verify the need to proceed in self-defense to the annulment of all the others concessions issued on those areas in recent years to start new award procedures'.

In Mega's opinion, "the point of the most significant, however, remains that of the definitive clarification about the role that the law in force assigns to the Body of Partnership of the Sea Resource which is responsible for pronouncing itself, with Advisory opinions, "upstream" on the acts of planning and programming of the port without however having competence with regard to decisions taken "downstream". This judged - it has detected the president of the AdSP of the Strait - I hope it puts an end to the attempts proposed by some port operators, sometimes as representatives of their own category and sometimes to protect their business interests, counter management acts of the Port Authority claiming a competence that the law does not assign to them. Lastly the attempt to block the tender for the works of arrangement of the external areas of the former Messina fair for not having "could" intervene on a mere management act carried out by the Committee of management for updating the total cost of the intervention, leavened following the drafting of the executive project, Adjustments required following mandatory opinions of institutions in charge and the higher cost of materials after it was already was consulted "upstream" when updating the Three-year Plan of Public Works last October».
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
U.S. Chamber of Commerce urges Biden to step in to unlock labour talks at West Coast ports
PORTS
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce urges Biden to intervene to unblock labor negotiations at West Coast ports
Washington
Clark : A major disruption of work in Los Angeles and Long Beach would cost nearly half a billion dollars a day and a more extensive strike a billion
The trend of Evergreen's sales decline, Yang Ming and WHL in May, is still marked.
SHIPPING
The trend of Evergreen's sales decline, Yang Ming and WHL in May, is still marked.
Taipei
However, the trend seems to signal the conclusion of the cycle of rapid growth and degrowth of the last two years.
ASSOCIATIONS
Pasquale Russo is the new president of Conftransportation
Rome
It happens to the historic "number one" Paolo Uggis
PORTS
The AdSP of the Straits can reactivate the tender for the detection of the dealers of the two ferry terminals in the port of Messina
In 2022, the incidence of transport costs on the value of goods exported and imported from Italy rose for the third consecutive year.
TRANSPORTATION
In 2022, the incidence of transport costs on the value of goods exported and imported from Italy rose for the third consecutive year.
PORTS
CMA CGM increases its presence in the Spanish port market
Valencia
Acquired 49% percent of COSCO Shipping Ports (Spain) Holdings
The Swiss SBB CFF FFS rebuys the entire control of the Cargo branch
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
The Swiss SBB CFF FFS rebuys the entire control of the Cargo branch
Bern
Bought 35% percent of the capital in hand at Swiss Combi. Muhm appointed new member of the Group Directorate for Freight Traffic
PORTS
The Court of Auditors sticks to the AdSP of the Northern Adriatic
Rome
Still incomplete the administrative and management unification of the ports of Venice and Chioggia
To Pantrust the renewal of the concession of the trailer services in the ports of Venice and Chioggia
PORTS
To Pantrust the renewal of the concession of the trailer services in the ports of Venice and Chioggia
Venice
The new contract has a duration of 15 years
By 2030, a new cruise ship powered by electric, wind and solar will be ready
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
By 2030, a new cruise ship powered by electric, wind and solar will be ready
Oslo
The project was presented today by Norwegian Hurtigruten and is carried out together with 11 other partners including the VARD
NEWS
Three ferries in Caronte & Tourist ferries and assets for 29 million
Palermo
The company expresses full confidence in the work of the judiciary, confident that the suitability of the ships will also be ascertained.
Le Aziende informano
La Ant. Bellettieri & Co., presente da più di 140 anni nel Porto di Civitavecchia, opera nella logistica portuale e nell'intermodalità mare, ferro, gomma
Shipping must protect IT systems, but also and in particular OT, from cyber risks
SAFETY & SECURITY
Shipping must protect IT systems, but also and in particular OT, from cyber risks
Høvik
A DNV survey reveals that the sector is behind with investments and measures for cybersecurity
PORTS
Port of Civitavecchia, markup of the surcharge on goods to finance the further prolongation of the antemurale
Cyvitavecchia
The former Privilege area will be dedicated to logistics
PORTS
Giampieri has been confirmed as president of Assoports
Rome
Among the next challenges-he recalled-the revisit of the laws of reform of the port legislation
LOGISTICS
Kuehne + Nagel will buy South Africa's Moran Cargo
Schindellegi
Is specialized in the segment of the shipment of perishable products
The exceptional growth trend of oil tanker transits allows the Suez Canal to mark a new historical record of monthly maritime traffic
SHIPPING
The exceptional growth trend of oil tanker transits allows the Suez Canal to mark a new historical record of monthly maritime traffic
Ismailia
In April it was crossed by 2,298 ships (+ 19.1%)
In April, a sharp drop in freight traffic in the ports of Genoa and Savona-I'm going to
PORTS
In April, a sharp drop in freight traffic in the ports of Genoa and Savona-I'm going to
Genoa
Registered flexions of -7.4% and -6.8% respectively
NEWS
Fraudulent mechanism for tax evasion and tax evasion implemented by a paved logistics company
SHIPPING
X-Press Feeders order six dual-fuel container ships from 1,250 teu
Singapore
Will be built by Chinese CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding
SHIPPING
Japan's ONE took delivery of its first 24,000-teu container ship
Kure
Another five ships of the same capacity built by Imabari Shipbuilding and Japan Marine United Corporation will follow.
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Switzerland will subsidize the travelling motorway between Fribourg and Novara until 2028
Bern
Measures will be introduced to make the Swiss merchant naval flag more attractive
PORTS
FEPORT discussed the effects on ports and terminalists of EU climate rules
Saintes Maries de la Mer
Highlights the need for European governments to transpose the minimum corporate tax directive to avoid distortions caused by tonnage tax
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
In 2022, combined European transport marked a slight decline.
Brussels
Historical record of national volumes, while international traffic has decreased by -0.5%
ACCIDENTS
An engine failure of an oil tanker in the Suez Canal has not stopped traffic in the waterway.
Ismailia
The "Seavigour" transports crude from Russia to China
JOBS
Renewed the national contract of the mowers and barcaioli
Rome
Average economic increase of 175 euros
PORTS
Renewal of the concession to PSA Venice
Venice
It will have a duration of 25 years. A planned investment of 78.6 million euros and a traffic growth of up to 500mila teu. Concession to Veneta Cementi
For its own decarbonisation, shipping does not have to rely too much on e-fuel
SHIPPING
For its own decarbonisation, shipping does not have to rely too much on e-fuel
Copenhagen
The Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping warns to take into account the future availability and prices of electro-fuels
LEGISLATION
EU Commission presents five legislative proposals on maritime safety and prevention of marine pollution caused by ships
Brussels
The aim is also to align European standards with international regulations
ECONOMY
Agreement the Italian and Mauritanian maritime clusters
Rome
It has been initialed by Federation of the Sea, Cluster BIG and Cluster Maritime Mauritanien
PORTS
Webuild, posits about 100,000 tons of gravel for Genoa's new foranea dam
Genoa
Two ships carry 3,000 tons of material per day from Piombino
The first ship of the Diamond Line PNX service is approx.
SHIPPING
The first ship of the Diamond Line PNX service is approx.
Go Ligure
The line links Italy with Turkey through the port of Piraeus
JOBS
Filt, Fit and Uilt deem positive the government's first measures on maritime transport
Rome
Urge to reconsider the allocation of resources for the training of staff by providing them to workers
INDUSTRY
Thales opens a new Integrated Support Center at the Arsenal in La Spezia
The Spezia
The goal is the strengthening of the partnership with the Italian Navy.
Today in Copenhagen, the baptism of MSC Euribia will take place
CRUISES
Today in Copenhagen, baptism will take place in Copenhagen. MSC Euribia
Copenhagen
The 22nd ship of MSC Cruciere will be employed in Northern Europe
MEETINGS
On June 20 in Rome, the annual assembly of Assshipowners will be held
Rome
Will see the participation of four ministers
ENVIRONMENT
In Genoa, the largest photovoltaic plant carried out by private individuals in port areas in Italy
It was installed by the shipyard Friend & Co. with an investment of around one million euros
SHIPPING
Brothers Cosulich rents a bettle for LNG at Dutch Titan
Genoa
It has a capacity of 8,200 cubic meters. Will be used in Europe
PORTS
APM Terminals extends to 2033 the contract for the management of the container terminal of the port of Kalundborg
The Hague
The activity was started in March 2021
TRUCKING
The Committee of the AdSP Ligure West urges to recognize the narrowers of the promised drivers after the collapse of Morandi bridge
ASSOCIATIONS
Gaudenzio Relatives appointed Director-General of ANCIP
Rome
He is legal expert in maritime-port and lecturer in the Law of Transport
PORTS
A commission will begin to analyse the issues of port reform
Rome
The creation of the body was voted on yesterday by the National Coordination Conference of the Port System Authorities
PORTS
Uilt urges prior confrontation with social partners on reform of port legislation
Rome
Resume as soon as-exhorts Tarlazzi and Odone-the permanent discussion table on ports
JOBS
Confitarma's applause for the entry into force of the new provisions for machine directors
Rome
Gavarone : It simplifies life
LOGISTICS
Katoen Natie buys Belgian Crossport
Luxembourg
The company has logistical areas with a capacity of 120mila square meters near Ghent Port
CRUISES
The new cruise terminal of the Indian port of Chennai has been inaugurated.
Chennai
Next year, the completion of three more crucieristic approvers is expected.
AVIATION
The handling of the freight traffic at Genoa airport was entrusted to the city's freight forwarders
Genoa
Giachero (Spediport) : It is essential to relaunch the cargo sector
PORTS
At the end of the month APM Terminals will leave the management of the Itajaí terminal container
Itajaí
Superintendência do Porto will try to implement a new transitional solution pending the tender unopened by the federal government
LOGISTICS
GEODIS has bought Swiss Transport & Shipping helvetica
Levallois-Perret
In 2022, it recorded a turnover of 58 million Swiss francs
MEETINGS
Conference in Genoa on the State of Implementation of the National Logistics Platform
Genoa
Organized by Federlogistics and Conftransporto-Confcommerce, it will be held next Monday
PORTS
Livorno, air quality monitoring campaign in neighboring city areas to port
Livorno
The discovery campaign will last 240 days
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri agreement in Canada to propose "Vigilance" patrolman for the Royal Canadian Navy
Trieste
Two initiatives to commemorate Giuseppe Bono
ASSOCIATIONS
On June 30 in Genoa, the second edition of the Youngster Shipping Summer Party will take place
Genoa
The event is promoted by Assagents
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri will build the third NFS submarine of the Italian Navy's Navy
Trieste
The first two batons will be delivered in 2027 and 2029
ABB plans a whale tail for the propulsion of small and medium-sized ships
INDUSTRY
ABB plans a whale tail for the propulsion of small and medium-sized ships
Zurich
The first prototype will be available in 2025
PORTS
Final free route to the link between the port of Ancona and the State Road 16
Ancona
Aquaroli : It is a fundamental work for the development of the port, Ancona and the Marche
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
SHIPPING
CMA CGM has completed the acquisition of La Méridionale
Marseille
Next order for two new LNG ships announced
YACHTING
Venice Boat Show inaugurated
Venice
Over 220 exhibitors. 300 boats presented, 240 of which in the water
MSC Crociere ha preso in consegna la nuova MSC Euribia
CRUISES
MSC Cruises took in delivery the new MSC Euribia
Saint-Nazaire
In the ship yard of Chantiers de l'Atlantique also took place the coin ceremony of "MSC World America"
ENVIRONMENT
Agreement between the AdSP of the Central Adriatic and the regional agency of the Marches for environmental protection
SHIPPING
Yang Ming orders to HHI the construction of five portacontainer from 15.500 teu
Keelung
Commitment worth $927.9 million
EDUCATION
Port of Genoa, procedural errors in paperwork reduced by 70%
Genoa
this is the result of what was experienced during a course organised by the Harbour Master's Office and Assagenti
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Confitarma expresses satisfaction at EU approval for road-sea intermodality support, but denounces lack of resources
Rome
Mattioli: We hope that the new government will open a concrete discussion with the armament industry on this issue in view of the next Budget Law
INDUSTRY
KHI and DNV will define a method to calculate the CO2 emissions of the supply chain of liquefied hydrogen
Tokyo
Subscribed to a specific memorandum of understanding
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
On June 20 in Rome, the annual assembly of Assshipowners will be held
Rome
Will see the participation of four ministers
MEETINGS
On May 25 in Genoa, a conference will be held on the programming, operation and management of transport networks
Genoa
It is organized by the International Institute of Communications and CIFI
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Budget proposes to cut tax on containers used in shipping
(The Daily Observer)
Exclusive: Malaysian tycoon weighs selling a stake in $2.7 bln port business -sources
(Reuters)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile