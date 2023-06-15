The AdSP of the Northern Tyrrhenian won the last battle in the war against hackers

The war against hackers is a war that does not
It ends, as the technicians of the sector well know. What it is
What is certain is that the last battle against hackers is the Authority
of Port System of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea has won.
The one that in recent days has seen the temporary defeat of the
Internet servers of other Italian port authorities, placed under
check from DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) attacks realized
flooding the computers of port authorities with requests, traffic
abnormal that slows down or paralyzes server performance.
"The attacks on the institutional site - explained the
Secretary General of the AdSP of the Tyrrhenian Sea Northern, Matteo
Paroli - lasted many days, but were blocked by
Properly configured protection systems. The power
of the attack - it has highlighted - is demonstrated by the fact that
almost all the sites of the other AdSP have had prolonged blocks».
Starting last Friday, with continuity for
Some days, attacks from hundreds of servers
World traffic produced a sustained traffic of more than 10
million requests per hour, with peaks of 13 million per hour. The
IT experts of the Tuscan Port Authority have countered
the attack thanks to previously installed protection systems and
promptly adopting additional security configurations in the
more consistent attack phase. "To mitigate
the Distributed Denial of Service attack - explained Paolo
Scarpellini, Head of the Digital Transition, Technologies Area
computer science and digital port of the institution, and systems technicians
informative Maurizio Tonelli and Andrea Biondi - we had to
adopt, and adapt, new countermeasures to ensure access
to the site of normal traffic, while blocking or limiting
the potentially harmful one".
The Tuscan port authority has specified that the attack, detected
internally with monitoring systems, it had been reported
all'AdSP also by the Postal Police, with which it had been signed
a specific collaboration protocol.