Anek Lines also rejected the new takeover bid submitted by Iliopoulos

Anek Lines announced today that Piraeus Bank, which
representative of the creditors of the Greek shipping company,
sent a letter to Seajets and two others on Friday
Companies also owned by the Greek shipowner
Iliopoulos rejecting new bid to acquire Anek
that they had advanced in the previous days
(
of 3
July
2023). In the letter, referring to the previous offer
(
of 27
June
2023), it is reiterated that the second proposal does not
ensure sufficient funds or the survival of Anek, and
It cannot therefore be accepted.
Meanwhile, a meeting of Hellenic is expected tomorrow
Competition Commission which should express its opinion on the proposal of
merger between Anek and the Greek group Attica Holdings
(
of 21
September 2022).