In the second trimester the revenues of the Maersk group are decreased of -40%

After the decline of -26.4% recorded in the first three months of
This year, in the quarter following the decline in revenues of the
Danish shipowning group A.P. Møller-Mærsk has
further accentuated with a turnover that is
Result pairs to 13,0 billion dollars, in decrease of the -40.0%
on the second quarter of 2022, of which 8.7 billion (-50.0%)
generated by containerised shipping services, including
7.4 billion (- 51.7%) produced directly from transport by ship
of goods in containers. The group scored a margin
EBITDA of 2,9 billion dollars (- 71.9%), with a contribution
of 2,3 billion (- 76.5%) from containerized shipping, and a profit
operating of 1,6 billion (- 82.1%), with a contribution from the fleet
of portacontenitori pairs to 1,2 billion dollars (- 85.9%). The
Danish group closed the period April-June this year with
a net profit of almost 1,5 billion (- 82.8%).
The sharp reduction in revenues in the shipping segment
containerized was produced by the decrease in value
of freight, with a rate per container of 40' full transported
which Maersk has announced to be in the second quarter of 2023 equal to
2,444 dollars/feu (-51.0%), but also from the decline in volumes of
loads transported by the Group's fleet that in the period are
Results amounted to 2.9 million FEU (-6.1%). These effects have been
partially offset by -17.2% contraction in costs
operating amounted to nearly $6.5 billion,
including 2.3 billion in container handling costs
(-13.9%), 1.4 billion in costs for the purchase of the bunker (-34.3%),
1.7 billion for the management of the service network (-8.2%), 711
million dollars of administrative and management costs (-5.1%) and
358 million euro in other expenses (-9.6%).
"The result of the second quarter - he commented
Maersk CEO Vincent Clerc -
contributed to a solid first half of the year in which we
responded to abrupt changes in market conditions
caused by the reduction of stocks and a low environment
growth after years fueled by the pandemic. Our decisions
cost containment initiatives, together with our
portfolio of contracts, cushioned some of the effects of
this normalization of the market." Clerc specified that
'The focus on costs will continue to be a
central role in addressing a weak market outlook that
We expect it to last until the end of the year."
With regard to the port terminals belonging to the group
Maersk through the Dutch subsidiary APM Terminals, in the second
quarter of 2023 this line of activity recorded
revenues pairs to 950 million dollars (- 15.5%), an operating margin
gross of 331 million (-17.3%) and an operating profit of 269 million
(-14,9%). In the period April-June of this year the containers
enlivened from the terminals have been about three million (- 7.5%). The
revenue generated by each individual movement was 310
dollars (- 9.1%) and the costs for this operation are piled to 245
dollars (-7.5%).