Anti-drug operation in the port of Gioia Tauro

In the port of Gioia Tauro the staff of the Guardia di Finanza
of Reggio Calabria seized about 150 kilos of cocaine
very pure that was hidden in a container full of bananas among the
about a thousand containers from the South American continent to
board a ship in service on the route that passes through Panama to
then arrive in the Calabrian port. Cocaine, embarked in the port of
Turbo in Colombia, was of the purest quality and
She could have been cut off by drug traffickers up to
four times before being placed on the market, yielding
crime an income of over 30 million euros.