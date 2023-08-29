In the first half of the 2023 traffic of the goods in the port of Livorno is diminished of -3,2%
In Piombino an increase of +4.3% was recorded
Livorno
August 29, 2023
The volume of cargo traffic handled by the port of
Livorno in the first six months of 2023 confirms the difficulty of
several Italian ports, due to current geopolitical tensions
and the repercussions on world economies, to recover the little
lost ground due to the effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic
which, with the exception of the passenger segment, nevertheless has no
led to a significant contraction in trade via
sea. The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea
Settentrionale announced that in the first half of
This year the port of Labronia has enlivened 15.4 million
tons of goods, volume representing a decrease of -3,2% on the
first half of 2022 as well as reductions of
-10.9% and -0.9% on the first six months of 2021 and 2020 when the
health crisis had a more pronounced effect on
port activities, but also a decrease compared to the years
precedents so much so that we must go back to the first half of 2014 for
Find a lower volume of traffic.
In the first half of 2023, the only traffic of miscellaneous goods is
State of 11,8 million tons, with a decrease of the -7,0%
on the same period last year. The AdSP has specified that
In the containerized goods segment, traffic was
pairs to 348.273 teu, with a decrease of the -10,7% produced both from the
reduction in traffic to/from the hinterland (-7.2%) and that of
transhipment (-28.6%), which - the agency has specified - has now reached
very low absolute values, representing today 12.8% of the
overall traffic. The body also specified that the
Decrease affected the handling of empty containers
(-12.1%) but also that of full tanks (-5.4%), whose performance
negative was determined by the exclusive decline in
export volumes (-8.8%), while imports maintained
last year's volumes (+0.3%). With the exception of transhipment,
303 thousand teu were moved.
Rolling stock traffic also decreased, with 234,187 vehicles
totaled in the first half of this year (-5.6%), while it is
New car traffic increased to 286,220
vehicles handled (+18.1%).
Stationary volumes, on the other hand, for the handling of products
break-bulk foresters totaling 1.1 million
tons (-0.4%). The liquid bulk is increased of +15.5%
rising to 3.3 million tonnes, while dry ones are
dropped of -16.5% coming down to 294 thousand tons.
In the first half of 2023 passenger traffic of
ferries has been pairs to beyond 997 thousand people (+21.6%) and
that of crocieristi to 197 thousand unit (+61.4%), passengers
of cruises that continued to increase compared to the period
of Covid, but still remain lower than the numbers
Register until 2018.
In the first six months of 2023 the port of Piombino has enlivened
2,0 million tons, with a rise of +4.3% on the
corresponding period of last year. The AdSP has explained that to
sustaining growth was the increase of +790%,
Liquid bulk traffic passed to 179 thousand tons to
follow-up to the entry into operation of the regasification terminal and the
consequent transhipment of over 168 thousand cubic meters of natural gas
on the Golar Tundra. Passenger traffic is also positive
(ferries and cruises), with a total of 1.2 million transits
(+9,5%). Increased both ferry passengers (+9.4%, 1.2
million units) and those of cruise traffic
(+27.3%, 5 thousand units). On the other hand, there was a decrease (-7.3%), on the other hand, the
rolling traffic, with a total of 41,564 vehicles transited by the
port.
Finally, the AdSP has made known that the Elban ports of Portoferraio,
Rio Marina and Cavo closed the first half of this year with
a significant increase in rolling traffic in tonnes, which is
increased by 10.5% to over 1.3 million tons, which, however,
recorded a decrease in terms of rolling stock
enlivened having totaled 41 thousand (- 7.5%). The traffic of
Ferry passengers has increased of +9.6% to almost 1.2
millions of people and the increase was also the cruise ships
pairs to almost 10 thousand units (+84.7%).
"The data on traffic for the first half - has
commented the president of the AdSP, Luciano Guerrieri - photograph
A complex situation for the Italian port industry, at the
taken with the uncertainties related to the exhaustion of the thrust
exports due to weak global demand. Although
Livorno has accused like other ports the negative repercussions
Due to these macro-economic phenomena, the
good performance of the port in the key sector of new cars,
of passengers and liquid bulk. Also Piombino and the airports
Elban dockers have shown that they know how to exploit their
strength characteristics, providing an excellent response from the side of the
passenger and rolling stock'.
