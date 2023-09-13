Cargill sells 25% of the KSK grain terminal at the port of Novorossiysk
The share will be acquired by the Russian Delo
Vladivostok
September 13, 2023
The Russian press has announced that, on the occasion of the Eastern
Economic Forum that closes its doors today in Vladivostok, the
Chairman of the Russian Transport and Logistics Group Delos, Sergey
Shishkarev, announced that the company has agreed with the
US Cargill acquires a stake in Cargill
American company in the Joint Stock Company "Grain
Terminal" KSK, which operates a grain terminal in the port
of Novorossiysk. This is 25% plus one share of the
KSK share capital that Delo had sold in 2013 to
Cargill, which was then one of the terminal's main customers
guaranteeing the Novorossiysk company 20% of its
turnover. Shishkarev specified that the agreement was
filed with the Foreign Investment Commission of the
Council of Ministers.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher