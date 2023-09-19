Giampieri (Assoporti): we explained to the EU Commission why the ETS puts the competitiveness of Italian ports at risk
It is necessary to ensure - he underlined - that everyone plays the game on the same level
Roma
September 19, 2023
A new alarm on the negative effects on Italian ports that
will have the inclusion of maritime transport in the system for
European Union Emissions Trading (ETS), with
Directive, which will enter into force on the first of January, is
was launched by the Association of Italian Ports. The new standard
introduces carbon pricing by EU ETS
ships traveling between European Union countries, but the directive
it also has an extraterritorial scope being
subject to the EU ETS half of a ship's emissions that
sails between an EU port and a non-European port. The
concern of Assoporti, as well as others
European maritime-port organizations, is that to avoid
payment of emission allowances different activities of
transhipment of cargoes are transferred to ports outside Europe, and
that, in any event, the latter increase their competitiveness
to the detriment of that of European ports.
"It is evident - observed the president
by Assoporti, Rodolfo Giampieri - that the objective of reducing
emissions is fully acceptable to our
sector. However, it must be ensured that everyone plays the game
On the same level, what in English is called "level
playing field", a key principle for the European Union. In
In this context, it is unthinkable that the tax provided for
ships from the ETS Directive (intended to complement the
Cohesion) is counted for EU countries at 100%, for extra countries
EU at 50% and even zero for ships, which despite crossing the
Mediterranean, do not stop in EU ports. So - it has
denounced the president of the association of the Authorities of
Italian Port System - there is a risk of a collapse of traffic, in
particular in the transhipment hubs, starting with Gioia Tauro,
But that's not all. We keep in mind that, at the same time, traffic
port is beginning to suffer the effects of a contraction of the
consumption due to inflation'.
Highlighting that the cost-increasing effects deriving from
the Directive, which will have to be transposed by the Member States
by the end of the year, they are likely to have as a consequence the displacement
trade to areas not covered by the same Directive,
creating, in fact, a distortion of competition with an impact
very negative on Italian ports, Assoporti has announced to have
sent a formal reasoned and in-depth note of request
to the European Commission which aims to: suspend its application to the
maritime freight transport, in particular to European freight hubs
containers; Making the maritime cost at European hubs
(departure/arrival) equal to those that would register for a
transhipment in non-EU ports; speed up the analysis envisaged by the
Commission concerning a revision of the directive before the
Maritime line transfer processes become
potentially irreversible.
"Talk about the portualità - it has emphasized
Giampieri - means to speak of real economy, that is, of
people, of enterprises, of employment, of investments, of
equipment and so on and we have to preserve value
economic and social that all this means, intervening on
those norms that can damage this ecosystem with rules
Not the same for everyone. Reassures the fact - continued the
president of Assoporti - that the topic is to the attention
both the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport and the
government, to be then the subject of discussion in the appropriate for a.
In the meantime, as Assoporti, we have sent a document to the
European Commission that analyzes in detail the effects.
The hope is that in a very short time we will heal the
criticality, so that we can review some parts that
They put our port in serious trouble, in a
Market situation is already very complicated.
The role increasingly protagonist that the port
Italian is getting out in the global scenario - he concluded
Giampieri - must have as its basis certain and equal market rules
for everyone."
