Vopak sells three chemical terminals in the port of Rotterdam to Infracapital

Infracapital, the infrastructure investment division
of investment firm M&G plc, has entered into a
agreement to buy the three chemical terminals Botlek, TTR
and Chemiehaven of Dutch Vopak in the port of Rotterdam for
a total of €407 million. These are terminals that have a
total capacity of 1.4 million cubic meters and
will be added to the portfolio in the port sector of the
Infracapital, which sees, among others, the participation in the Italian
Gruppo Investimenti Portuali (GIP) which in turn participates in the
companies operating container terminals in the ports of Genoa
(PSA Genova Pra' and SECH), Livorno (TDT) and Venice (Vecon).
Vopak closed the first half of this year with revenues of
to 720,8 million euros, up +8.9% on the first half
of 2022. Operating profit and net profit were equal
EUR 378.3 million and EUR 243.4 million respectively against
Both negative results in the first half of last year
year and equal to -207.7 million and -321.2 million euros.