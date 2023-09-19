To August the port of Algeciras has enlivened 424 thousand container (+1.5%)

Last month the traffic of goods in the port of Algeciras is
Diminished of the -4,5% being pairs to 8,84 million tons
of cargoes compared to 9.26 million in August 2022. Goods
containerized are increased of +1.7% going up to 5,02 million
tons totaled with a container handling of
424 thousand teu (+1.5%). On the other hand, both conventional goods are decreasing with
711 thousand tons (- 15.0%) both the liquid bulk with 2,37 million
of tons (- 11.7%) that dry bulk with 22 thousand tons
(-85,3%).
In the first eight months of 2023, total traffic is
State of 70,03 million tons, with a bending of the -3,6%
on the same period of 2022, of which 37.87 million tons of
Container loads (+0.8%) realized with a handling of
containers pairs to 3,16 million teu (- 0.4%).