The AdSP of Gioia Tauro urges the Corap to transfer the former Enel areas otherwise it will ask for damages

The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Seas
Southern and Ionian invited the Regional Consortium for the
development of productive activities (Corap) to transfer the
availability of former Enel areas receiving a
investment of €10 million under the finalised PNRR
the realization of infrastructural road works in
service of the port of Gioia Tauro. The area has been disputed for years
in court from the AdSP and from Corap, with the latter that recently
it was recognized as the owner by the Council of State.
Property of which the port authority considers that Corap is not
nothing else "except the mere holder" and this
– it has specified the AdSP – on the basis of an opinion
requested to the District Attorney of the State of Reggio
Calabria, mandatory in case of transactions between public
Administrations.
The invitation of the Authority of Harbour System arrives in
view of the deadline of next December 31 by which the work
must be awarded on pain of losing the funding of the
National Recovery and Resilience Plan. The AdSP has specified that
to define a rapid procedure that would not lose funding
European Parliament and therefore allowing the completion of the work,
there have been many interlocutions with Corap and with the Region
Calabria.
The port authority has recalled that the works are also
functional to the implementation of an expansion of the activity
of the terminalista Automar with which last February 24 the institution
Portuale has signed a specific program agreement
concerning the use of adequately infrastructured areas in
to which the terminalista Medcenter Container is of similar interest
Terminal.
The Authority of Harbour System has announced to have
sent a formal request to Corap to transfer to the
availability of the former Enel areas within 30 days,
otherwise the AdSP will take legal action both for the
reacquisition of areas and for compensation for damages
consisting of the possible loss of PNRR funding,
any higher cost that the institution will have to bear for
the port infrastructure, both for the loss of the
opportunities for development of the port of Gioia Tauro.