In the second quarter of this year, French ports handled 1.21 million containers (-12.7%)

In the second quarter of this year, French ports handled 71.25 million tonnes of goods, with a -2.0% percent decline over the same period in 2022, of which 47.23 million tonnes are at landing (-2.3%) and 24.02 million tonnes at embarkation (-1.6%). The overall decline was determined by the reduction in the volumes of containerized goods and dry bulk. In the field of miscellaneous goods, 26.59 million tonnes of cargo (-1.9%) were handled globally, including 10.75 million tonnes of cargo in containers (-14.5%) carried out with an handling of containers of 1.21 million teu (-12.7%) and 14.69 million tons of rotatable (+ 11.5%). In the segment of the solid bulk, the volume reduction was -18.3% percent, having been handled 11.69 million tonnes. Liquid bulk reinflows grew by 5.2% percent to 32.97 million tonnes.
In the April-June period of 2023, the traffics of cargo handled by the ports of Marseille (19.65 million tonnes, + 3.3%) and Calais (10.30 million tonnes, + 22.3%) were found, while the flows of eventful loads decreased from the shelves of Le Havre-Haropa (19.74 million tonnes, -7.9%), Dunkirk (10.34 million tonnes, -14.6%), Nantes Saint-Nazaire (7.34 million tonnes, -2.4%), La Rochelle (2.22 million tonnes, -9.1%) and Bordeaux (1.64 million tons, -7.2%).
In the first half of 2023 total traffic in French port airports was 138.62 million tonnes, down -5.3% percent on the first half of 2022, of which 91.53 million tonnes of cargo at landing (-5.9%) and 47.10 million tonnes of cargo were tons at embarkation (-4.2%). The overall containerized traffic figure was 21.32 million tonnes (-16.1%) and was totaled with an handling of containers of 2.43 million teu (-13.5%). The rotables amounted to 28.75 million tonnes (+ 4.0%). Solid and liquid bulk cargoes stood at 24.29 million tonnes (-14.6%) and 62.05 million tonnes respectively (-0.3%).