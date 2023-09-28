Last month, freight traffic in Chinese ports reached a new historical record high as it amounted to 1.48 billion tonnes, a sharp increase of 12.1% percent on August 2022. The only traffic handled by seaports amounted to 938.3 million tonnes (+ 9.8%), volume which was the second largest ever to be less than just 938.9 million tonnes handled last May. Traffic in inland ports recorded an increase of 16.3% percent and reached the new historical record of 546.6 million tons.
The only traffic to and from abroad handled in August 2023 by Chinese ports has set a new historical record of 444.3 million tonnes (+ 15.7%), a historical peak that is also the case for international goods. handled by seaports alone that amounted to 400.7 million tonnes, with an accentuated increase of 17.0% percent on August last year. Inland ports have handled 43.7 million tonnes of international cargo (+ 5.2%).
Last month, the only containerized traffic passed through Chinese port scans rose to a maximum previously reached by almost 27.5 million teu (+ 6.7%), thanks to new historical peaks scored by both the containerized volumes handled by seaports that totaled nearly 24.0 million teu (+ 6.1%) from those made by inland ports that were results of 3.5 million teu (+ 11.5%).
Last month the largest volume of overall traffic of goods was handled by the port of Ningbo-Zhoushan with 112.8 million tonnes (+ 4.6%) followed by Tangshan ports with 70.1 million tonnes (-1.4%), Shanghai with 65.9 million of tonnes (+ 9.8%), Qingdao with 57.9 million tonnes (+ 3.0%), Guangzhou with 54.4 million tonnes (+ 1.4%) and Rizhao with 50.4 million tonnes (+ 6.2%).
The largest volume of international goods alone has been handled by the port of Ningbo-Zhoushan with 53.6 million tons of cargo to and from abroad (+ 12.8%). To follow the ports of Qingdao with 40.4 million tonnes (-1.2%), Shanghai with 36.1 million tonnes (+ 6.7%), Tianjin with 30.2 million tonnes (+ 14.6%), Rizhao with 29.2 million tonnes (+ 2.6%) and Tangshan with 28.9 million tonnes (+ 10.0%).
As for the container traffic alone, in August 2023 the largest quantity was handled by the port of Shanghai with 4.2 million teu (+ 0.7%) followed by the ports of Ningbo-Zhousan with 3.3 million teu (+ 8.5%), Shenzhen with 2.8 million teu (+ 10.4%), Qingdao with 2.5 million teu (+ 13.1%), Guangzhou with 2.2 million teu (+ 3.3%) and Tianjin with 2.1 million teu (+ 2.0%).
In the first eight months of this year, the global figure of goods in Chinese ports was 11.10 billion tonnes, with a 8.4% percent growth in the January-August period of 2022, of which 7.18 billion tonnes of cargo handled by seaports (+ 7.4%) and 3.92 billion tonnes from inland ports (+ 10.2%). International traffic alone amounted to 3.34 billion tonnes (+ 9.7%), of which 3.00 billion tonnes were passed through seaports (+ 9.8%) and 340.5 million tonnes in inland ports. The container traffic alone amounted to 203.7 million teu (+ 4.8%), including 178.5 million containers in seaports (+ 4.1%) and 25.2 million in inland ports (+ 9.8%).