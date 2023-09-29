Last month the volumes of goods handled by the ports of Genoa and Savona-I went down -9.3% percent and -15.5% percent.

Last month, the negative trend in the traffic of goods handled by the Ligurian ports of Genoa and Savona-I have been in place since October 2022-continued. Scans handled a total of 4.88 million tonnes of cargo, with a decline of -10.8% percent in August last year, of which 3.76 million tonnes were totaled by the port of Genoa (-9.3%)-including 2.83 million tonnes. in the historical basin of the scalo (-8.8%) and 926mila tonnes in the port area of Pra ' (-10.6%)-and 1.12 million tonnes in the port of Savona-I am going Ligure (-15.5%)-including 333mila tonnes handling in Savona (-30.9%) and 792mila to go (-6.8%)-.
In the port of Genoa alone, the most durable decrease trend is that of containerized goods, in reduction since the beginning of this year, which in August 2023 totaled 1.63 million tonnes (-10.3%) with a handling of containers equal to 187mila teu (-8.0%). In addition, in the segment of miscellaneous goods, 896mila tonnes of conventional goods were handled, up 7.7% percent on August 2022. In the field of liquid bulk bulk, mineral oils amounted to 924mila tonnes (-21.6%) and the other loads at 66mila tonnes (-4.4%), of which 50mila tonnes of chemicals (+ 40.5%) and 16mila tonnes of vegetable oils and wine (-51.6%). The solid bulk of the trade sector amounted to 45mila tonnes (-41.9%) and those in the industrial sector to 121mila tonnes (+ 32.1%).
In Savona-I am going to see the most marked contraction of the total volumes of handling goods has been determined by the traffic cals in all the merceological segments. The total of miscellaneous goods was 499mila tonnes (-22.8%), of which 197mila tonnes of container loads (-18.5%) made with an handling of containers equal to 29mila teu (+ 35.4%) and 302mila tonnes of conventional goods (-25.3%). Also decreasing dry bulk rinses with 93mila tonnes (-32.1%) and liquid bulk bulk rinses with 525mila tonnes of mineral oils (-1.1%) and 3mila tonnes of other loads (0%).
In the passenger segment the port of Genoa closed August 2023 with a total of 772mila passengers (+ 8.1%), of which 192mila crucierists (+ 14.5%) and 580mila passengers of the ferries (+ 6.1%), while in Savona-I am going to traffic it was 157mila passengers (-27.7%), with a -47.2% reduction in ferry traffic dropped to 87mila passengers not compensated by the 33.8% increase of the cruise salty to 70mila units.
In the first eight months of this year, the two liguri ports globally handled 43.09 million tonnes of cargo, with a -5.2% percent decline in the corresponding period of 2022, of which 32.94 million tonnes were totaled in the port of Genoa. (-5.8%) and 10.15 million in that of Savona-I'm going (-3.2%).