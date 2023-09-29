In the June-August quarter, the Carnival cruise group finally left the pandemic behind its backs.

The third quarter of the fiscal year 2023, which ended on August 31, declared the full exit of the American cruise group Carnival Corporation from the very negative period coincident with the global diffusion of the pandemic of Covid-19 that has had a dramatic impact on the cruise industry, which since the spring of 2022 has been forced, for many months, to stop its own ships.
Not only in the June-August period of this year, the US group returned to profit after 14 consecutive quarters of losses, but also recorded its own new historical record of revenue breaking the previous one set in the same year. period of 2019 shortly before the planetary rampage of the health crisis, thus resuming the very positive trend interrotated abruptly a few months later.
In the third quarter of the current fiscal year, the group's revenues amounted to 6.85 billion, up 59.2% percent on the corresponding period of fiscal year 2022 and up 321 million from the previous historical peak. quarterly of 2019. The new record was generated by the new peak of revenues from the sale of the cruises, which stood at 4.55 billion (75.2%), as well as the new historical spike in revenues from sales on board ships, results of the results of the new record of sales and sales of the vessels, the results of the new record. equal to 2.31 billion (+ 34.9%).
In the June-August period of this year, operating costs totaled 5.23 billion, representing an increase of 14.1% percent over the same period last year that was partially offset by a -33.6% percent reduction. of the cost of the fuel for ships that was 636 per tonne consumed, for a total of 468 million in the entire quarter (-29.9%), period in which the fuel consumed by the fleet remained unchanged as a result of 0.7 million tonnes as well as in the June to August period of 2022. The cost value of the third quarter of the 2023 financial year, moreover, is the second highest ever being less than only 5.50 billion in the first quarter of fiscal year 2020.
The operating profit of the third quarter of the current fiscal year was 1.62 billion compared to a negative sign result for -279 million in the same period of the previous financial year. Net profit amounted to 1.07 billion compared to a net loss of -770 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022. Operating profit and net profit marked their highest in the third quarter of fiscal year 2019 and the two results achieved in the third quarter of the current financial year account for the third and fourteenth highest value, respectively of always.
As for the number of passengers, 3.6 million, embarked on the group's ships in the June-August quarter of this year, the figure is 40.0% percent higher than in the same period in 2022 and is second only to the record of more than 3.7 million crucierists in the third quarter of the financial year 2019.
Commenting on the latest quarterly results, Carnival Group CEO Josh Weinstein said the performance was above expectations in both the North American and Australian markets and that of Europe. and were determined by the growth of demand. The U.S. group said in the June-August quarter of this year the volume of bookings marked a new record relatively at this time : "during the quarter, the volume of bookings has been made." were almost 20% higher than the levels of 2019 and multiples compared to the growth of our capacity, which continued until September. This has helped us to further extend the curved booking, with our North American brands outpacing all-time highs and our European brands that have substantially reached the levels prior to the firm's downtime. " Weinstein specified that bookings for the planned cruises in 2024 extend for a longer period than the usual, never reached before, and at prices that result high.