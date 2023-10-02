Fire on the ferry Cossyra sailing from Lampedusa to Porto Empedocle

In the night between Friday and Saturday on the Cossyra
ferry
of the Ferries of the Islands (Charon & Tourist group), in
navigation from Lampedusa to Porto Empedocle, a
Fire in the engine room of the unit that had on board 177
persons, including 150 passengers and 27 crew members. On
place, under the coordination of the National Operations Centre of the
Coast Guard, a SAR patrol boat from Lampedusa intervened
and the vessel Diciotti
which carried out the operations of
transhipment from the ship and securing all passengers, including
including 83 migrants transferred from the island. In addition, the
fire service of the Diciotti cooled with water jets
the parts of the ferry affected by the fire.
The ship, on which the crew members remained,
she is towed to the port of Augsburg.