MSC has signed a binding agreement to acquire 50% of Italo

The shipowning group Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has
signed today a binding agreement to acquire a stake in
about 50% in Italo - New Passenger Transport from Global
Infrastructure Partners (GIP), independent investor active in
infrastructure sector, through its third main fund
for infrastructure (GIP III). The agreement provides for the establishment of a
Long-term strategic partnership for the future development of
Italo, private operator of high-speed trains that has a
Fleet of 51 electric trains used to connect 51 cities
in Italy and in the transport of over 20 million passengers per year
The other stake of about 50% in Italo will continue to
be owned by GIP, which will have governance
joint with MSC, with certain entities of the Allianz group and
funds managed by Allianz Capital Partners among others
co-investors.
"This agreement - commented the president of MSC
Mediterranean Shipping Company, Diego Aponte - proves our
long-standing commitment to Italy and support for transport
high-speed passenger rail in the country. Believe
strongly in Italo's potential to further strengthen the
rail connectivity throughout Italy, but also in the
National tourist market. Moreover, today's agreement reflects
also the goal of our group to further develop
sustainable modes of transport, both for passengers and
for goods. All in line with Italy's efforts to
strengthen its infrastructure network through new projects
outlined in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) for
extend high-speed rail services to
locations that today cannot access the service».
"We are very satisfied - said Bayo Ogunlesi,
president and CEO of Global Infrastructure Partners - which MSC
share our vision on the future of Italo, since the
High-speed rail transport is key
to achieve emission reduction targets and is
in line with energy transition strategies and
decarbonisation of GIP'.