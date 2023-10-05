Quarterly growth in ship transits in the Straits of Malacca and Singapore

In the third quarter of this year the transits of ships in a
of the busiest shipping routes in the world, that of
Straits of Malacca and Singapore, they are increased of +9.7% being
23,045 compared to 21,004 in the same period of 2022. To
with the exception of the decline in ro-ro and passenger ship transits,
which decreased respectively by -5.1% and -17.0% to
599 and 195, the flow of types of ships that have recorded the
greater number of transits has grown being the waterway
Asian was crossed by 6.534 portacontainer (+15.1%), 4.688
bulk carriers (+19.1%), 1,808 multipurpose ships (+18.6%), 2,433 very
large crude carrier (+9.3%), 5.197 tanker (+2.6%) and 1.239 navi per
the transport of liquefied natural gas (+6.9%).
In the first nine months of 2023, total transits were
66.083, with a rise of +8.6% regarding 60.851 ships transited
in the corresponding period of last year.